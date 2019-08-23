Drug dealing arrest after police patrol at Bognor Regis supermarket

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of intending to supply Class A drugs in Bognor Regis today (Friday), according to Arun Police.

The district police force said the arrests were made during a patrol at the Morrisons supermaket car park.

Police

Its post on social media read: "Whilst patrolling Morrisons car park on Queensway, Bognor Regis, officers came across two males who are now in custody for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs."

