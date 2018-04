It was a busy weekend for Chichester police, with officers arresting 18 people across the two days.

A Chichester police spokesman greeted followers on social media and paid tribute to the officers’ ‘proactive weekend’.

The arrests across Arun and Chichester included:

Domestic violence assault

Actual bodily harm (ABH)

Drink-driving

Shoplifting

Common assault

Drunk and disorderly

Possession of Class B drugs

