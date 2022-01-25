Emergency services called after 'medical episode' in Bognor Regis
Emergency services were called to Aldwick Road, in Bognor Regis, yesterday evening (January 24)
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 11:10 am
Police and paramedics were called after a woman was injured following a medical episode in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis yesterday (January 25).
Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.45pm and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. No arrests were made and no one else was involved, a police spokesperson has confirmed.