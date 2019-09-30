Emsworth residents warned to be vigilant after spate of garage break-ins

Bikes and tools have been targeted during a spate of break-ins to garages in Emsworth, according to Chichester Police.

Police said break-ins have been reported around the Kingfisher Drive area of Emsworth.

Its post on Twitter added: "Bikes and tools have been targeted. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity."

Police advice on protecting outbuildings can be found here.

