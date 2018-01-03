‘Extreme concern’ for missing Zoe from Bracklesham

Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Zoe Mitchell, who has been missing since Monday evening, January 1.

Zoe, 30, of no fixed address, is believed to be in the Bracklesham Bay area, police said.

She is described by police as white, 5ft 1in, of slim build and with straight shoulder length dark brown hair.

Zoe was wearing a black coat with a fake fur collar and grey denim jeans, police said.

Anyone with any information on Zoe’s whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 1206 of 01/01.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.