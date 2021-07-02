Families of Chichester women killed in A27 crash call for tougher sentencing

Gillian Casey, 75, of Turnbull Road, Chichester, and Elizabeth Wales, known as Anne Wales, 80, of Melbourne Road, Chichester died last year after Ryan Dowling, 29, of Woolmer Street, Emsworth, crashed into them on the A27 last year.

Dowling was sentenced to a total of eight-and-a-half years’ in prison, of which he must serve half, and disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years, at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, July 2).

The Casey family issued the following statement: “Gill was a wonderful person who dedicated her life to her family and to the countless children she taught in her job as a primary school teacher.

Gillian Casey, 75, (pictured right) of Turnbull Road, Chichester, and Elizabeth Wales, known as Anne Wales, 80, (pictured left) of Melbourne Road, Chichester

"In retirement she worked tirelessly on behalf of others less fortunate than herself in various voluntary and fundraising roles. That such a gentle and loving person was taken from us by such senseless acts of utter recklessness is extremely difficult to take.

“It is distressing to think that Dowling received a sentence of only eight-and-a-half years and is likely to be released on licence after having served only half of it. Such a sentence seems woefully inadequate for his inexcusable and utterly selfish conduct causing the deaths of two innocent women and seriously injuring a third.

“As a family, we welcome the proposals contained in the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill to give Judges the power to impose life sentences for death by dangerous driving. We urge to Government to enact these proposals without further delay.”

The Wales family issued the following statement: "Anne was a remarkably generous and loving person to her family and friends and those she encountered in the communities she had lived in.

Ryan Dowling, 29, of Woolmer Street, Emsworth

"Through her long and devoted involvement with her churches and local, national and international charities, countless people she never would meet also benefited from her generosity of spirit.

“We take some measure of satisfaction that justice has been enacted and we thank the police and prosecuting authorities for their professionalism and support throughout the process.