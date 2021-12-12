According to Sussex Police, officers were called to reports of a fight at The Hornet at around 11.30pm.

They are now appealing for witnesses to a 'serious assault'.

A police spokesperson said: "One man was found with facial injuries and was taken to St Richard's Hospital for treatment.

"It's thought the altercation involved a number of young men, possibly teenagers, and may have started in nearby St Pancras."

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any relevant mobile phone or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1371 of 11/12.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.