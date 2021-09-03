Fire crews and police called to potentially deliberate fire in Felpham.

Sussex Police officers attended the incident at around 6.30pm yesterday, responding to a report of a group of teenagers tresspasing at a primary school in Pennyfields, Bognor Regis.

The officers discovered thick smoke coming from a wooded area on the school grounds but could not locate the teenagers despite searching the area with a dog unit.

A fire crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue arrived at 6.59pm and used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, afterwards judging it to have been started deliberately.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the fire had destroyed camping equipment owned by the school and an investigation has been launched.