Fire officer's 'heart sank' after hearing about devastating Chichester arson

The chief fire officer for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service said her heart sank when she heard about an arson attack on homeless people.

Chief fire officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton, who was homeless herself, called the incident 'absolutely devastating'.

She said: “To lose your possessions to fire is an absolutely devastating thing to happen, regardless of who you are or where you are in your life.

“When I heard of this incident attended by one of our Chichester crews, my heart sank.

“Someone, who is vulnerable, who does not have the security of a home that many of us enjoy, will have seen all of their worldly possessions mindlessly destroyed.

“Our fire investigation officers will be working closely with Sussex Police to investigate the cause of this fire.

“I would strongly urge anyone with any information relating to this incident to contact Sussex Police on 101.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire in an underpass at Oaklands Way in Chichester on Friday 3 January at 7.53pm.

“One crew from Chichester Fire Station was mobilised to the scene, and upon arrival found a fire involving the possessions of a homeless person. Crews used one hose reel to put the fire out, with the damage covering an area of around five square metres.

“The fire is believed to be of deliberate ignition and Sussex Police have been informed.”

