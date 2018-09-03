Firearms stolen from Bosham property were ‘legally held’

Seventeen firearms stolen from a Bosham property were kept in secure cabinets and registered to the owner, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for information this morning (September 3) to the break-in at a property in the village between 9.30pm on Wednesday, August 15 and 1.30am on Thursday, August 16, while the homeowners were away.

Seventeen firearms, two vehicles, jewellery and tools are said to have been stolen.

Asked for further details on the firearms in question, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The firearms were all legally held and registered to the owner, and were stolen from secure cabinets at the property. We have no further details at this stage.”

