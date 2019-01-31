Firefighters help police remove men from unsafe Bognor building

Two men arrested in a property in Bognor had to be removed by firefighters due to 'safety concerns', according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers 'sought assistance' from the fire service in removing two people who had been arrested in a building in Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis, on Wednesday afternoon (January 30).

Police

A spokesman added: "The building is in a bad state of repair and there were safety concerns linked to their removal."

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews rescued two people 'trapped on the first floor of the building'.

"We were called to assist emergency services at a building in Waterloo Square at 2.09pm," the spokesman added.

"One engine was sent to the scene. On arrival, the crew used the appliance ladder to rescue two people trapped on the first floor of the building. We left at 3.44pm.”

Police said Dariusz Chojnowski, 36, unemployed, of no fixed address was charged with failing to appear in court on warrant and was remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court today (January 31).

The spokesman said a 25-year-old man from Bognor Regis was arrested on suspicion of theft of a bicycle and using electricity without authority. He has since been released under investigation.

