Fishbourne property search results in drug arrest

A man has been arrested after police carried out the search of a residential property in Fishbourne.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs following the search, police have said.

Picture via Sussex Police

Chichester Police said on Facebook: "We have conducted a drugs warrant on a residential property in #Fishbourne, #Chichester this morning. A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs. The warrant has also resulted in the recovery of a stolen bank card.

"The suspect remains in custody whilst we continue our investigation. #OpFortress #PositiveActionOnDrugs."