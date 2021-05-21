Five arrested following burglary at Emsworth shop

Hampshire Police were called to Co-op on Southleigh Road yesterday morning following reports that the store had been broken into shortly before 4am.

Officers attended and found that the front door had been smashed and entry gained to the store.

The offenders had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Emsworth Co-op in Southleigh Road. Picture via Google Streetview

A large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes were taken. The store was closed at the time and no-one was hurt.

Subsequent enquiries by officers led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman from Emsworth, a 29-year-old man from Hilsea, a 44-year-old man of no fixed abode, a 39-year-old man from Emsworth and a 35-year-old man from Havant all on suspicion of burglary.

All five remain in police custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

"If you have any information which may assist our enquiries please contact 101 quoting 44210194572.