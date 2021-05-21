Five people arrested by police after burglary at Emsworth shop

Police were called in the early hours of Thursday morning (May 20) to reports that The Co-op store on Southleigh Road had been broken into, shortly before 4am.

Attending officers found that the front door had been smashed and a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes were taken.

The store was closed at the time and no-one was hurt, and the offenders had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Co-Op on Southleigh Road, Emsworth. Picture: Google Maps

Subsequent enquiries by officers led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman from Emsworth, a 29-year-old man from Hilsea, a 44-year-old homeless man, a 39-year-old man from Emsworth and a 35-year-old man from Havant all on suspicion of burglary.

All five are in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.