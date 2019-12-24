Flansham A259 collision: Driver arrested after motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries

A driver involved in a collision in Flansham that left a motorcyclist with 'life-threatening' injuries has been arrested.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to the A259 Worms Lane in Flansham shortly after 12.30pm yesterday (December 23) to reports of an incident involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle and a black Ford Focus, both travelling eastbound, and a parked silver Peugeot.

The motorcyclist involved in the collision was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-threatening injuries, police said, and remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 29-year-old man from Brighton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident. He has been released under investigation, police added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision, or who may have any relevant dashcam footage, is asked to email collisions.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.co.uk or calling 101 quoting Operation Almond.