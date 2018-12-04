Former Bognor Regis town councillor admits indecent images of children offences

A former Bognor Regis town councillor has pleaded guilty to offences concerning 185 indecent images of children.

Daniel Barnes – a former police officer – appeared at Worthing Magistrates’ Court today charged with six offences.

Barnes will be sentenced on New Year's Eve

Barnes, 40, of Storrington Road in Thakeham, resigned from Bognor Regis Town Council for ‘personal reasons’ in January 2018.

It can now be revealed that his resignation came less than three months after an address in Bognor was raided and he was arrested of suspicion of making indecent images of children.

District judge Amanda Kelly told Barnes that even though he had viewed images of children, the offences were still very serious.

She said: “Real children have been subjected to the most awful, vile abuse.”

Appearing in court today, Barnes pleaded guilty to the following charges:

- Make indecent photograph of a child: one category A image

- Make indecent photograph of a child: four category B images

- Make indecent photograph of a child: 180 category C images

- Possess a prohibited image of a child: 23 images

- Distribute an indecent image of a child: three category C images

- Possess an extreme pornographic image involving an animal: five images, according to the lists

His defence solicitor Mr Brett told the court that the category A image (the most serious category) was inaccessible, as were three of the category B images.

The case was adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be drafted.

District judge Kelly added: “They are offences to which the requirements of the sex offenders register apply.

“Failing to comply with these requirements is a really serious offence.”

Barnes is due to be sentenced on New Year’s Eve.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Barnes is an ex-Sussex PC but the alleged offending is unconnected with that employment.

“He resigned from the force in 2016 of his own accord, not due to this investigation over which he was arrested in 2017.

“The images are all understood to have come from the internet and there is nothing to suggest that there is any risk to local children.”