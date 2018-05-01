Four arrested after cannabis plants seized in Chichester

Cannabis seized from Hunston Road. Image provided by Sussex Police
Eleven cannabis plants were seized at a property in Hunston Road, Chichester last Wednesday, according to police.

Sussex Police said prevention team officers attended the property as a support for Southern Electric, which needed to gain entry to the house.

On entry, a search revealed four growing tents for cannabis plants and a drying rack, police said.

A police spokesman said: “A 56-year-old-man and a 24-year-old woman from Chichester, and 31-year-old man from Hounslow, London, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug (cannabis).

“A 51-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug (cannabis) and acquire, use or possession of criminal property.

“The four have been released under investigation.”

Read advice on how to report drug issues here.