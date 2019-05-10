Four people arrested on same day for separate drug offences in Bognor Regis

Four separate arrests were made for drug offences in Bognor yesterday (Thursday), according to Arun Police.

In a post on social media, the force said the arrests were made as part of its 'positive action on drugs'.

Police

It added: "Offences include possession of class A, possession with intent to supply class B and possession of class B.

"Three men remain in custody. One man has been released under investigation."

