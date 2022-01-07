Garages targeted by thieves across Chichester

The spate of the break-ins has led Sussex Police to issue an appeal for information and for witnesses to come forward.

Singleton, West Dean and Somerson were among the affected areas and police have urged anyone who saw anything to get in touch by dialling 101 or by reporting online.

• Church Road, Singleton – Overnight between December 28 and 29, a shed was broken into by having its lock forced off. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0232 – 29/12/21.

• Oaklands Court, Somerstown – Overnight between December 29 and 30, several garages were broken into and untidy searches took place. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0431 – 30/12/21.

• West Dean, Chichester – Overnight between December 28 and 29, several garages were broken into, near to the garages was a van that was also broken into and several hand/power tools were stolen. Serial 0755 – 29/12/21.

• Somerstown, Chichester – Overnight between December 29 and 30, a garage door was damaged by having its lock broken off. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 0183 – 31/12/21.

Police also received a number of crimes pertaining to vehicles in and around the city including a stolen car, a coat stolen from a vehicle and criminal damage.

• Victoria Road, Chichester – Overnight between December 29 and 30, a vehicle was stolen, but later found by police and the suspect was arrested. Serial 0811 – 30/12/21.

• Old Park Lane, Bosham – During morning of January 2, a vehicle had its rear window smashed and a coat was stolen from within. Serial 0355 – 02/01/22.

• Green Lane, Chichester – In the late hours of December 28, three males were seen to be damaging vehicle wing mirrors. Serial 1070 – 28/12/21.