Gardener pleads guilty to attempted rape in Bognor

A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a woman in Bognor Regis, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

In August, Sussex Police said 23-year-old Sorin-Alexander Mandache, a landscape gardener of no fixed address, was charged with the attempted rape of a 44-year-old woman in Hook Lane, shortly after 10pm on Thursday, August 1. Read more here

Portsmouth Crown Court

He first appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 9, where he did not enter a plea, police said.

Police said Mandache was remanded in custody for a pre-trial hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court last Friday (September 6).

A CPS spokesman said: "On Friday, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him and will be sentenced on Friday, October 4 at Portsmouth Crown Court."

Police said the prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows enquiries by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit working with local Arun officers.

