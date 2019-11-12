Men jailed for Goodwood Brawl

Goodwood brawl sentencing: Here are some of the men

Here are some of the men who were jailed for the part they played in a mass brawl at Goodwood races last year.

Read the original story here: Men jailed for their part in 'terrifying' Goodwood brawl

David Lee Salway at Worthing Magistrates last year

1. David Lee Salway

David Lee Salway at Worthing Magistrates last year
Michael Harry Suffield at Worthing Magistrates last year

2. Michael Suffield

Michael Harry Suffield at Worthing Magistrates last year
Peris Dore leaving Worthing Magistrates Court last year

3. Peris Dore

Peris Dore leaving Worthing Magistrates Court last year
Jack McLoughlin leaving Worthing Magistrates Court last year

4. Jack McLoughlin

Jack McLoughlin leaving Worthing Magistrates Court last year
