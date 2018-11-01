Gosport murder investigation: Victim died from head injury

THE victim of a suspected murder died from a head injury, a post mortem has concluded.

Barry Hounsome, 54, was found dead at his home in Southcroft Road, Gosport, on Monday at around 5.30pm.

A 54-year-old man died in Southcroft Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder is still in custody.

READ MORE: Tributes as Gosport murder victim is named

Dr Hounsome carried out research into dementia and Parkinson's disease, and previously worked for Southampton and Bangor universities.

Next-of-kin for Dr Hounsome have been informed.

Police are treating it as an ‘isolated incident’.

Neighbour and friend of the couple, Walter Knight, today said he has been left devastated by Dr Hounsome's death.

Retired Mr Knight said the 'very intelligent' couple have a teenage son who studies at college.

Mr Knight said: "It's such a shame what's happened, the husband and wife were very lovely people.

‘She was from somewhere in Germany, but I’m not completely sure.

‘They were very nice people, they even got me a Christmas card every year.

‘I didn’t know what they did for a living but they were very friendly, they kept themselves to themselves.’