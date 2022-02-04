Officers have been made aware of graffiti appearing in a 'number of locations' across the county, and are working with the local authorities 'in a bid to find those responsible'.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "We have provided advice to local businesses to prevent purchasing on such items, we have implemented target patrol plans, and we are working together across Bognor, Littlehampton and Chichester to address this issue.

"Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference number 47210183311."

This comes after Arun district councillor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, revealed that trees were targeted during a graffiti spree in Littlehampton.

He said: "Unfortunately, it seems that someone went round and done a lot of it on lamp posts, businesses, private and public property, bins, walls, fences and sadly even on trees, which really shows how low they are.

"It's not proper graffiti, it's tagging, which I'd say is the lowest of the low. "

Mr Blanchard-Cooper said graffiti is 'something we don't want' in Littlehampton, adding: "We have got a lovely town and we don't want it ruined with mindless vandalism."

In a post on Facebook, Mr Blanchard-Cooper thanked residents who have reported the issue. He said he has met with some of these people to 'see the extent of this issue'.

He wrote: "I have contacted the anti-social behaviour team at Arun District Council, the team at Littlehampton Town Council and police inspector Carter to ask that they pay attention to this area particularly when it is darker and to remind stores who sell spray paint to check for I.D."

Arun District Council said it was 'aware of the graffiti that has happened' and urged members of the public to report information to police online or by calling 101.

A spokesperson added: "This will help identify patterns as to when these acts of criminal damage are carried out." Click here to read more.