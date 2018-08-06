‘Grevious bodily harm’ in Tangmere assault

An 18-year-old man from Chichester has been arrested on suspicion of committing grevious bodily harm following an assault in Tangmere, according to police.

Police said officers received a report of an assault in Jerrard Road, Tangmere at about 4.22pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “A 21-year-old local man sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Following enquiries, an 18-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been released on bail until September 1 pending further enquiries.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1102 of 04/08.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers www.crimestoppers-uk.org website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.