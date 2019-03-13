Guns and knives found at Chichester property

Dozens of weapons were recovered from a property in Chichester yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), according to Chichester Police.

A post by the force on social media shows a wide selection of guns, knives and other weapons alongside a caption which reads: "We are pleased to report that these knives and weapons have been safely recovered from a property in Chichester yesterday.

"We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime."

Police reminded the public that blades can be disposed of in its knife amnesty bin at Chichester Police Station. Read more on that here

It added: "Report it if you know about it to us or Crimestoppers.

"Be vigilant and don't be afraid to speak to your child."

Sussex Police has been approached for further information.

Weapons found at a Chichester property. Picture courtesy of Chichester Police

See also: Bognor stabbing: Crown court date for man charged with attempted murder



Cyclist died after colliding with bus in ‘tragically timed’ West Wittering incident



Bognor seafront rape: three Chichester men named and charged by police