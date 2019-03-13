Guns and knives found at Petworth property

Dozens of weapons were recovered from a property in Petworth yesterday afternoon (Tuesday), according to Sussex Police.

A post yesterday by Chichester Police on social media showed a wide selection of guns, knives and other weapons alongside a caption which read: "We are pleased to report that these knives and weapons have been safely recovered from a property in Chichester [district] yesterday.

"We all have a part to play in tackling knife crime."

Sussex Police confirmed the weapons, some of which were fake, were seized from a property in Petworth on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "The items were found after someone moved out and their property was being cleared. The selection of knives and guns, some of which were real and some were replica, were seized by officers."

Chichester Police reminded the public that blades can be disposed of in its knife amnesty bin at its station. Read more on that here

Weapons found at a Petworth property. Picture courtesy of Chichester Police

It added: "Report it if you know about it to us or Crimestoppers.

"Be vigilant and don't be afraid to speak to your child."

