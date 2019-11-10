Gunshot heard after man attacked in Sussex town

A man was attacked by two men in a Sussex town yesterday afternoon (Saturday, November 9).

Police said shortly after 2.30pm officers were informed that the victim had been attacked at the junction of St Peter’s Road and Chapel Park Road in St Leonards-on-Sea by men armed with a knife and a handgun.

Police officers at the scene. Picture by Mitchell/Jessup SUS-190911-211002001

Police said a gunshot was heard but the victim was able to run off and disappear into a nearby property.

His assailants drove off in a black Range Rover or similar vehicle onto the A21 Bohemia Road, police added.

Both were described as white, 6ft tall and of slim build.

Police said one was wearing a grey hooded jacket, grey trousers and a black baseball cap, and the other was dressed in an all-black tracksuit.

The road was cordoned off. Picture by Mitchell/Jessup SUS-190911-211013001

Armed police responded to the incident and the victim was located, having sustained only minor injuries.

A search was started for the suspects and their vehicle.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: “This is a serious but isolated incident for the area. We are following active lines of enquiry and an intensive investigation is under way to establish what happened. At this stage, it does not appear to be a random attack.

“Local people are being reassured that there is no current risk to their safety.”

Police officers at the scene. Picture by Mitchell/Jessup SUS-190911-211024001

Anyone who saw or heard what happened, who saw the suspect car, or who may have relevant dash-cam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Kempsey.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.