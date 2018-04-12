Hair products worth £639 stolen from Chichester store

Police news
Police are investigating the theft of hair products worth £639 from a store in central Chichester yesterday.

An witness appeal has been launched and this CCTV image has been issued of a suspect officers would like to talk to following the incident at around 2.20pm at Boots, North Street.

CCTV image of suspect following theft from Boots

In a statement police said: "He is white, has brown wavy hair and was wearing glasses, a blue and white checked shirt and dark trousers. He also had a black bag with him.

"If anyone recognises the suspect or has any information, please contact police online or ring 101 quoting 47180052116."