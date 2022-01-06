Have you seen this 17-year-old who may be missing in Chichester or Bognor Regis?
Police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old who may be missing in Chichester or Bognor Regis.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:21 pm
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:22 pm
Concerns have been raised for 17-year-old Dorjan Duka, who has been missing from Enfield London since Tuesday, December 21.
Police believe he may be in the Chichester or Bognor Regis areas.
A police spokesperson described Dorjan as 5’8”, of a slim build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing white trainers, a black tracksuit and a black jacket.
Officers are asking anyone who sees him to call 101, quoting serial number 1025 of 30/12.