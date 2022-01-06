Have you seen this 17-year-old who may be missing in Chichester or Bognor Regis?

Concerns have been raised for 17-year-old Dorjan Duka, who has been missing from Enfield London since Tuesday, December 21.

Police believe he may be in the Chichester or Bognor Regis areas.

A police spokesperson described Dorjan as 5’8”, of a slim build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing white trainers, a black tracksuit and a black jacket.

Missing Dorjan Duka