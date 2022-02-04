Have you seen this missing Chichester man?

Haleemdeen Mohamed, 33, was last seen in Chichester at around 10am yesterday (February 3).

Police have asked to speak to anyone who knows his whereabouts, since they are concerned for his welfare.

He also has links to London and Crawley.

Haleem Mohamed, 33, was last seen in Chichester yesterday morning

Mohamed is 5’1”, slim build with long black hair and a black beard. He was last seen a red top under a grey coat, black trousers with grey shoes.