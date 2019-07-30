Helicopter and firearms unit find 'no trace' of man following knife incident near Chichester Canal

Police have said they found 'no trace' of a man following reports a knife incident at Chichester Canal on Friday (July 26).

A police helicopter and a firearms unit were called following reports of a man threatening another man with a knife on Friday night.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "The National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter assisted response and firearms officers following a report of a man threatening another man with a knife in Basin Road, Chichester, about 11.45pm on Friday 26 July.



"An extensive area search was carried out but there was no trace of the suspect. No injuries were reported."