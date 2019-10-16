Helicopter called out to hunt for suspect after ‘aggravated burglary’ at Selsey jewellers

Police have deployed a helicopter to help locate a suspect following an aggravated burglary at a Selsey jewellers.

Chichester Police tweeted to confirm officers are on scene in the town’s high street, supported by the helicopter in the search.

Staff at ERA healthcare, the shop next to MSJ Jewellers, said they heard the window smash and saw the suspect run off toward the Co-op, persued by the shop owner.

A member of staff told the Observer people in nearby shops and on the street got in cars to try and track the suspect and several members of the community had been helping to search the town.

There are no reports of anyone being hurt in the incident.