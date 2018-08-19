Here’s how police recommend you stay safe from scammers 

POLICE have repeated steps people can take to stay safe from fraud after a 75-year-old Fareham woman was conned out of £500.

In the recent incident, a man phoned the woman’s home and told her he was from her bank and that new bank cards would be delivered. He said that a courier would arrive to collect the old cards and the PIN.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman was conned out of 500 in Fareham

Later that day a man turned up at her house and told her she needed to give him her cards and her PIN. He took them away and then £500 was taken out of her account.

Police have released this CCTV picture as part of their investigation in a bid to identify the man, as they say ‘he may have information to assist enquiries’.

They have also repeated crime prevention advice.

A spokesman said: ‘Although anyone can fall for a scam, some people are more vulnerable. Often older or elderly people are targeted.

‘If you are a carer, relative, friend or neighbour of someone who is vulnerable, you might be the only person who can stop them from being scammed. Talk to them and make sure they know what to look out for when it comes to scams.

‘Remember – your bank will never call you and ask you for your bank details, personal, or financial information.’

Police recommend that people visit the Action Fraud website: www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040 for advice.

Anyone with information about the Fareham incident can call police on 101, quoting 44180290959, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The spokesman added: ‘If you or someone you know falls victim to this type of offence, please report it immediately to police on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.’