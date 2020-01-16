High-value items stolen from Bersted home on Christmas Day night

A burglar stole a number of high-value items from a home in Bested in the early hours of Boxing Day, according to Sussex Police.

Police said the occupants were asleep upstairs, when an intruder came in to their home in Finch Gardens, and stole items 'including a mobile phone and iPad'.

The intruder, who remains to be found and arrested, entered and exited via the kitchen, police said.

The incident was included in Sussex Police's weekly crime bulletin, with the force seeking help from the public to catch the culprit.

A spokesman said: "Overnight on Wednesday, December 25, an insecure property was entered and a laptop, purse and an iPad was stolen. Serial 0221 of 26/12."

Also included in the bulletin was a number of other crimes in and around Bognor, which police need help solving:

– A restaurant was broken into and cash stolen in Waterloo Square overnight on December 24 (0330 of 25/12)

– A break-in at a charity shop in Yapton Road, Middleton-on-Sea, overnight on December 22 (0245 of 23/12)

– A break-in at a business at Felpham Road, in the early hours of December 23, in which a pair of scissors and a bottle of wine were stolen (0290 of 23/12);

– Attempted break-in, via the rear window, to a business in Chichester Road, Bersted between Saturday, December 21 and Monday, December 23. No entry was gained (0294 of 23/12).

– Cash was stolen from a till and a charity box emptied at a business in Felpham Road overnight on December 22 (0378 of 23/12).

– Attempted break-in to a shop in West Street, Marine between Tuesday, December 24 and Saturday. December 28. No entry was gained but there was damaged caused to the lock (0262 of 28/12).

– A vehicle was entered and damage caused inside in Frith Road, Bognor, overnight on December 27 (0211 of 28/12).

– Both wing mirrors of a vehicle were damaged in Longford Road between December 31 and January 5 (0793 of 05/01).

– Break-in at a business and tip jar stolen at The Street, Walberton, overnight on December 27 (serial 0448 of 28/12).

– Nothing stolen after a break-in at a shop at High Street, Arundel, overnight on December 26 (0258 of 27/12).

– Overnight at Yapton Road, Barnham, on January 2, a shop was broken into but nothing was stolen. Damage was caused to the door and a neighbouring shop and others were broken into with various items stolen (0329 of 03/01).

– On January 3, the alarm was activated at a takeaway shop at Barnham Road, Barnham. Entry had been gained and a small amount of cash was stolen from the till (0112 of 03/01).

– Two insecure vehicles were entered in Hook Lane, Aldingbourne, overnight on January 4. Cash was stolen from both and also there was an attempt to rip out the stereo unit from one of them (0260 of 05/01). Call 101.

– On Friday, December 27, there was a report of two people driving on their motorcycles in an anti-social manner around Morrison’s car park in Bedford Street, Marine (0610 of 27/12).

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident, please contact police online, by email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.