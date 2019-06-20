High-value thefts from Selsey sheds sparks police warning

Warning issues after a number of 'high-value thefts' from shed in Selsey.

A spokesman for Chichester Police said on social media: "Three sheds were broken into in Bonnar Road, #Selsey overnight in 20 June. A number of high value tools were stolen. If you have any information that can help us please let us know. Ref: 0272 20/6 take care to protect your outbuildings."

Police also offered up advice on how best to protect your shed and said that the top five most common items stolen from sheds include bikes, mowers, sports equipment, power tools, and garden tools.