Tomasz Bonislawski, 41, of George IV Walk, Bognor Regis, was fined £770 and must pay £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (79mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 4, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Natasha Cardwell, 37, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40 after admitting entering Poundland, Bognor Regis, as a trespasser, with another, with intent to steal on December 11, 2020. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jeremy Steere, 66, of Farm Edge Road, Stubbington, must pay £500 compensation after admitting being the owner of a Staffordshire labrador cross which was dangerously out of control in Churchwood Drive, Tangmere, on September 19, 2020, and injured another person. He was banned from walking the dog in Churchwood Drive, Tangmere, and ordered to keep it under proper control.

Laura Brand, 36, of Dawtrey Road, Petworth, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on September 14, 2020; and having an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in Worthing on September 14, 2020. She was fined £80 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on September 14, 2020. She was given a restraining order and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She also admitted damaging a front door and solar panel in Worthing on September 14, 2020, no separate penalty.

Anzej Stasevskij, 28, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £107 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work office appointments on April 12 and 19, 2021.

Clair Board, 34, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £128 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a knife at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, without good reason on February 16, 2021.

Sky Pragnell, 24, of Bishop Luffa Close, Chichester, was fined £300 and must pay £85 compensation, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 16, 2021. She also admitted obstructing or resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 16, 2021, no separate penalty.

Elizabeth Lees, 29, of Strawberry Field, Pulborough, was fined £180 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old London Road, Pulborough, on November 17, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Brooke Ashton, 45, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while unfit through drugs on the A27 Arundel on November 15, 2020; and driving while unfit through drink on the A27 Arundel on November 15, 2020. She must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kacey Hughes, 27, of Manor Road, Rustington, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing perfume worth between £600 and £700 from Boots, Chichester, on March 11, 2021.