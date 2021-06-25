Michael Browne, 32, of Parham Place, Southbourne, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing fentanyl, a class A drug, in Southbourne on April 23, 2021. He was given a six-month conditional discharge after admitting damaging a wardrobe in Southbourne on April 23, 2021. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Southbourne on April 23, 2021, no separate penalty.

Ion Melnik, 20, of Scant Road, East Hambrook, was fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly at Chichester Railway Station on May 23, 2021.

Hayley Stevens, 42, of Sutherland Court, Sutherland Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on September 27, 2020. She must pay £40 compensation.

Mark Hallett, 34, of Bronze Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (800ug/l beonzoylecgonine) in Kennel Hill, Chichester, on November 25, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (20ug/l cocaine) in Kennel Hill, Chichester, on November 25, 2020, no separate penalty.

Kieron Pragnell, 18, of Mannock Road, Tangmere, was fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (42ug/l cocaine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on November 27, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (276ug/l beonzoylecgonine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on November 27, 2020, no separate penalty.

Graham Child, 57, of School Lane, Stedham, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting driving over the 50mph speed limit on Bury Hill, Bury, on June 28, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Ben Mayhew, of Mill Way, Billingshurst, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting navigating a power-driven vessel in Chichester Harbour at a speed exceeding eight knots on July 18, 2020.

Callum Wood, of Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £1,000 and must pay £480 costs, £100 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of navigating a power-driven vessel in Chichester Harbour at a speed exceeding eight knots on August 9, 2020.

Jason Quinnell, 44, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to engage in telephone appointments on February 25 and March 2, 2021. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offences, receiving 12-week prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement for driving while disqualified in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on May 5, 2019; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 25, 2020.

Lucy Tallent, 27, of Arnold Way, Bosham, was fined £115 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Fishbourne, on September 2, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alastair McKean, 50, of Beach Road, Selsey, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified on the A23 Horley on November 1, 2019. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Matthew Wakeford, 31, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, was fined £307 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing bolt cutters, having entered a garage in Juxon Close, Chichester, as a trespasser on August 9, 2020.