Paul Dickenson, 30, of Douglas Martin Road, Chichester, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating, in Chichester on March 27, 2021, and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating, in Elizabeth Road, Chichester, on April 19, 2021. He also admitted two charges of disorderly behaviour while drunk, in Douglas Martin Road, Chichester, on March 27, 2021, and in Elizabeth Road, Chichester, on April 19, 2021, no separate penalties. He must pay a total of £150 compensation.

Krzysztof Matlewski, 48, of High Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £60 and must pay £60 costs, after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on March 27 and April 10, 2021.

Toby Pullen, 29, of Shopwhyke Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out five hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on April 11 and 18, 2021. He must pay £60 costs.

Matthew Coles, 46, of Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting making a number of telephone calls that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character in Bognor Regis on May 9, 2021. He must pay £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Mullender, 42, of Carousel Court, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (24ug/l cocaine) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 26, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (792ug/l benzoylecgonine) and driving without the correct licence in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 26, 2020, no separate penalties.

Finn Eady, 19, of Saxby Close, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Elm Grove South, Barnham, on December 8, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Rebecca Blake, 46, of Rushmere Walk, Havant, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £111 compensation, £22 victim surcharge, £42.50 costs, after admitting stealing eight bottles of Grey Goose vodka worth £223.92 from Booker cash and carry, Chichester, on April 29, 2020.

Connor Pragnell, 26, of Holland Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on September 10, 2020; and drug-driving (463ug/l benzoylecgonine) in The Hartings, Bognor Regis, on September 10, 2020. He must pay £95 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Guy MacGregor, 20, of Oakfield, Lodsworth, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at McDonald’s, Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on April 4, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Grant Simpson, 36, of Argyle Court, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £450 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (552ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Finnistere Way, Littlehampton, on September 2, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alexander Wall, 32, of Clayton Road, Selsey, was fined £807 and must pay £81 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (2.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in High Street, Selsey, on October 8, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Barry Sheppard, 52, of Coneyhurst Road, Billingshurst, was fined £369 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to a BT telegraph pole in Fryern Road, Pulborough, on July 11, 2020. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted failing to report to police an accident in which damage was caused to a BT telegraph pole in Fryern Road, Pulborough, on July 11, 2020; and driving without due care and attention in Fryern Road, Pulborough, on July 11, 2020, no separate penalty.

Joanne Hughes, 36, of Old Pond Mews, Hampers Green, Petworth, was fined £76 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (30ug/l MDMA) in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on September 4, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 26 months. She also admitted drug-driving (89ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on September 4, 2020, no separate penalty.

Patryk Kulas, 27, of Bassett Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £120 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 4, 2020. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Brooks Lane Allotments, Bognor Regis, on October 20, 2020, no separate penalty.