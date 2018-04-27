HM Courts Service: Results list for April 19 to 26, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 19 to 26.

Nathan Jackson, 28, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £73 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Bognor Regis on April 5, 2017.

Miguel Mendes, 21, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Farndell Close, Chichester, on April 4, 2018.

Raymond Brain, 36, of Sunwood Road, Havant, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am, after admitting stealing alcohol worth £241.30 from The Co-op, Bosham, on December 24, 2017; stealing £20 in cash from a vehicle in Bosham on December 24, 2017; interfering with a vehicle with intent to steal in Bosham on December 24, 2017; and failing to surrender to custody at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on March 27, 2018. He must pay £20 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs.

Louis Downes, 24, of The Moat, Pulborough, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £500 compensation, after admitting assault by beating in Billingshurst, on November 25, 2017. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting damaging medical equipment belonging to South East Coast Ambulance Service in Honeysuckle Drive, Billingshurst, on November 25, 2017.

Derek Harfield, 49, c/o Fitzleet House, Queensway, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 16, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs.

Rafal Damasiewicz, 32, of Allestreet Court, Walton Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Brighton Road, East Worthing, on April 7, 2018.

Kylie Funnell, 32, of Cheviot Road, Durrington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mill Road, Arundel, on April 6, 2018; and driving while disqualified in Mill Road, Arundel, on April 6, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs, and her driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Louise Goodliffe, 44, of Chichester Marina, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (112mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester on February 8, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Gareth Richardson, 50, of Cobham Close, Yapton, was fined £410 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Road, Bognor Regis, on April 7, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Cann Searle, 27, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to stop at a red light in Ford Road, Ford, on September 1, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jason Tripp, 29, of Larkhill Road, Abingdon, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Gloucester Road, Bognor Regis, on April 7, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Marcus Semedo, 19, of Parsonage Estate, Rogate, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, in Iping and Stedham car park on April 7, 2018. He also admitted possessing cannabis in Midhurst on April 7, 2018, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.