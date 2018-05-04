HM Courts Service: Results list for April 27 to May 2, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 27 to May 2.

Hayley Snelling, 35, of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing a kettle, toaster and knife rack worth £80 from Wilko Bognor Regis on April 12, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Mark Burrow, 48, of Linnet Close, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by entering an area of Yapton from which he was prohibited on March 31, 2018. An application to vary the restraining order was granted.

Ross Woolf, 29, of Park Crescent, Selsey, was fined £100 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (146mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elmleigh, Midhurst, on April 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Jack Lambeth, 24, of Manning Road, Wick, was given a community order with six-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting damaging a shopfront window at Sainsbury’s, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a window and door at Image Barber, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a shopfront window and door at Needle and Fred Tattoo Parlour, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; damaging a shopfront window at Little Magna, Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018; and two charges of damaging the communal entrance door to flats in Littlehampton, on January 1, 2018. He must pay £85 costs, a total of £500 compensation.

Graham Pick, 62, of Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting sending a grossly offensive email with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Serena De Wiart, 54, of Poplar Way, Midhurst, was fined £212 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in New Road, Midhurst, on April 14, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jennifer Harris, 41, of Kings Road, Teddington, was fined £162 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Church Lane, Pagham, on April 16, 2018. She disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jeremy Shaw, 33, of Luffs Meadow, Northchapel, was fined £133 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pound Street, Petworth, on April 14, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Wayne Todman, 24, of Houghton View, Carpenters Meadow, Pulborough, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Horsham on November 23, 2017.