HM Courts Service: Results list for April 5 to 11, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 5 to 11, 2019.

Adem Elezi, 22, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 8, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Sebastian Locke, 31, of Kingsmead Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Resolve programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on July 20, 2018. He must pay £400 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Alison Levett, 53, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Drayton Road, Chichester, on March 17, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Edward Boot, 23, of Hillside Road, Woodlands, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting causing £400 damage to property, including a mobile phone, car key and bank cards, in South Harting on February 12, 2019. He was fined £50 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in South Harting on February 12, 2019.