HM Courts Service: Results list for August 9 to 14, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 9 to 14, 2019.

Michael Anthony, 30, of Garland Square, Tangmere, was fined £123 and must pay £100 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on July 23, 2019.

Robert Jones, 49, of Red Barn Crescent, Felpham, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis between January 21 and 24, 2019. He was fined £259 after admitting possessing six wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on January 23, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Valerie Hammond, 78, of Lane End Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £276 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Middleton Road, Middleton, on July 26, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Krzysztof Widlarz, 58, of Selsey Road, Donnington, was given a community order and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (123mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Donnington, on July 27, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for36 months.

Jason Wellings, 47, of Osborne Crescent, Chichester, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 5.30am, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Chichester on July 10, 2019. The court found the offence was aggravated due to hostility based on sexual orientation. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Alfie Wilson, 26, of Argyle Hall, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £85 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on July 10, 2019. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on July 11, 2019, no separate penalty.