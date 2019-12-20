HM Courts Service: Results list for December 12 to 19, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 12 to 19, 2019.

Rory McGrail, 37, of Longley Road, Chichester, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £700 compensation, after admitting arson, causing £1,307.72 fire damage to a wooden door belonging to Clarion Housing Association in Chichester on March 21, 2019. He was given a 24-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting breaching a restraining order by going to Cussans Nail Bar, Chichester, on October 5, 2019. He must pay £25 compensation after admitting damaging a window belonging to A2Dominion Housing in Chichester on October 5, 2019. He must pay £25 compensation after admitting damaging an air conditioning unit at Worthing Custody Centre on October 5, 2019.

James George, 27, of Farnell Road, Staines-upon-Thames, was fined £440 and must pay £350 compensation, £44 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Bury on March 29, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Linas Budrevicius, 18, of Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, on June 23, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He was fined £80 after admitting possessing 6.5g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on June 23, 2019. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Kristian Sapsworth, 39, of Ford Road, Arundel, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Arundel in November 14, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted damaging a mobile phone and lamp in Arundel in November 14, 2019, no separate penalty.

Hollie Trott, 23, of Veras Walk, Storrington, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Harbolets Road, West Chiltington, on November 17, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Brook Williams, 18, of McNair Close, Selsey, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £610 damage to plasterboard walls belonging to Asphaleia in Chichester on July 8, 2019; causing £1,725 damage to plasterboard walls, cupboards and fencing belonging to Asphaleia in Chichester on July 8, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on July 8, 2019. He must pay a total of £550 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £40 costs.

Ellie Brown, 26, of Stanley Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing food and other items worth £437.30 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on November 18, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.