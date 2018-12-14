HM Courts Service: Results list for December 6 to 11, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 6 to 11, 2018.

Pawel Trojanowski, 31, of Princess Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Clifton Road, Bognor Regis, on November 21, 2018; and driving while disqualified in Clifton Road, Bognor Regis, on November 21, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Courts

Julian Amyes, 53, c/o Claremont Court, Kings Avenue, Chichester, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaking a window, causing £100 worth of damage, in Chichester on November 20, 2018. No compensation was ordered as £90 compensation had already been paid.

Michael Greatorex, 55, of Wellington Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on November 22, 2018. He was fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on November 22, 2018. He also admitted possessing diazepam, a class C drug, in Bognor Regis on November 22, 2018, no separate penalty.

Artur Mikrut, 47, of Gordon Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing meat worth £7.40 from Morrisons, Bognor Regis, on November 21, 2018. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Maciej Monko, 38, of Clarence Lodge, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on June 20, 2018. He must pay £600 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs, and was also given a restraining order.

Lei Turner, 40, of Ravenscroft, Storrington, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting fraud in Pulborough between December 7, 2015, and July 24, 2017, by dishonestly making a false representation, providing altered wage slips to the local authority, intending to make a gain, housing and council tax benefit. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Christopher Corrie, 34, of Russell Street, Chichester, was fined £176 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on November 6 and 13, 2018.

Kieran Findlay, 24, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for appointments on September 13 and November 21, 2018. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with two-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for the four original offences, in Barnham on July 16, 2017, assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty; damaging a police patrol vehicle; using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, religiously aggravated; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress. He must pay £60 costs.

