HM Courts Service: Results list for December 6 to 12, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 6 to 12, 2019.

Colin Bennett, 68, of Brigham Place, Felpham, was fined £50 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £20 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Coldwaltham, on March 28, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Court news

Scott Forbes, 30, of Greenwood Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend an RAR appointment on November 6, 2019, and failing to maintain contact since October 30, 2019.

Devon Locke, 24, of Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £540 and must pay £54 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on August 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Brian, 28, c/o St Cyriacs, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Hotham Park, Bognor Regis, on September 28, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Warren Haigh, 38, of Sunnymead Drive, Selsey, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Midhurst on May 14, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Russell Carruthers, 42, of Fishbourne Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing clothing worth £222.93 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on July 27, 2019; and stealing fresh meat worth £164.02 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on July 12, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £40 costs. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing fresh meat and fish worth £168.81 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on April 9, 2019; stealing two bottles of gin worth £40 from John Lewis, Chichester, on September 9, 2018; and stealing two Gtech vacuum cleaners worth £599.98 from Lakeland, Chichester, on December 28, 2018.

David Soper, 35, of Churchmead Close, Lavant, was disqualified from driving for 12 months and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (24ug/l cocaine) in Churchmead Close, Lavant, on June 7, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted drug-driving (395ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Churchmead Close, Lavant, on June 7, 2019, no separate penalty.

Dimitri Somerville, 23, of Marshall Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Street, Chichester, on November 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on November 10, 2019, and was discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Kevin Kelleher, 41, of Garth House, High Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing steak worth £24.50 from Icelane, Chichester, on July 31, 2019; steaking steak worth £72.93 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on July 31, 2019; stealing pruners worth £20.50 from Between the Lines, Chichester, on July 31, 2019; and stealing kitchen items worth £98.84 from Robert Dyas, Chichester, on July 31, 2019.