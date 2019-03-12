HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 8, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 28 to March 8, 2019.

John Stacey, 31, of Green Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 18, 2018. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs.

Bailey Chapman, 18, of Longley Road, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on January 6, 2019, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointment on January 24, 2019. The order was varied to include three additional days for the Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Marc Clements, 44, of Woodfield Close, Tangmere, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointments on December 28, 2018, and February 1, 2019. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for handling stolen goods, a £7,000 Citreon Berlingo, in Chichester on July 21, 2017.

Pawel Zubrek, 27, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 25, 2018. He was given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £590 costs.

Catalin Catarau, 28, of Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £205, must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on February 16, 2019.

Peter Clarke, 67, of Flint Cottages, Graffham, was fined £576 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Northchapel on February 16, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Brett Jenkins, 56, of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, on February 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Craig Lynch, 38, of Overbury Street, Liverpool, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on February 16, 2019; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Bognor Regis on February 16, 2019.

Lauren Shepherd, 31, of Merchant Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting stealing hair products worth £63 from Superdrug, Chichester, on November 2, 2018; and stealing a Christmas tree worth £34.99 from Homesense, Chichester, on November 14, 2018.

Georgina Smith, 25, of Haleybridge Walk, Tangmere, was fined £242 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oving Road, Chichester, on February 16, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Daniel Bratu, 24, of Oving Grove, Chichester, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on August 2, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Neal Plumbley, 52, of Holdens Farm Caravan Park, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Chichester on November 23, 2018. He also admitted destroying a £100 mobile phone and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £350 costs, no separate penalty.

Lee Lawton, 35, of Sacksby Close, Barnham, was fined £660 and must pay £152,09 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Penmaenmawr, Wales, on August 12, 2016.

Jill Thrower, 57, of Sixbarrett Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £65 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on December 17, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.