HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 9, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 28 to March 9, 2018.

Jacob White, 20, of Downview Road, Felpham, was fined £65 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 7.3g of cannabis in Bognor Regis on December 7, 2017.

Arran Cole, 27, of Southdown Close, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on November 30, 2017; and assault by beating in Chichester on November 25, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Martin Cox, 53, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge after admitting failing to complete his yearly notification in Aldingbourne on July 28, 2017, as required by an order as a relevant offender under the Sexual Offences Act 2013.

Dumitru Erimia, 36, of Talbot Road, Littlehampton, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (64mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

John Clifton, 57, of The Roystons, East Preston, was fined £182 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention at Yapton Level Crossing on September 8, 2017. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and his driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Timothy Martin, 24, of Sprinbok Estate, Alfold, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Rosehill, Billingshurst, on February 17, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

George McMillan, 21, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis, on February 17, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Ankia McWilliams, 52, of Nappers Wood, Fernhurst, was fined £121 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A286 Midhurst on February 16, 2018. She was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Brett Palmer, 39, of Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis, on January 18, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Krzysztof Szwaja, 55, of Binsted Lane, Binsted, was fined £334 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required in Chichester on February 18, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Tia Elmi, of Upper Park Road, Bromley, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Oakwood Close, Tangmere, on November 17, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months. She also admitted failing to stop when directed by a police officer in Oakwood Close, Tangmere, on November 17, 2017, no separate penalty.

Peter Newman, 20, of North Road, Waterlooville, was fined £384 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Dukes Road, Fontwell, on December 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Merritt, 61, of Worcester Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm in Chichester on November 25, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £450 costs.