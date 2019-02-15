HM Courts Service: Results list for February 8 to 15, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 8 to 15, 2019.

Jamie Aldred, 18, of Firs Avenue West, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in John Rennie Road, Chichester, on October 12, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Scott Forbes, 29, of Greenwood Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on January 23, 2019. He was fined £80 after admitting driving without insurance in Bognor Regis on January 23, 2019. He also admitted taking a vehicle without consent, driving without the correct licence and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on January 23, 2019, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Philip Godfray, 51, of William Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Oving Road, Chichester, on January 22, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Craig Longman, 33, of Coneleys Yard, Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2018. He was fined £266 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving a vehicle with a tyre which had a cut deeper than 25mm, deep enough to reach the ply or cord. He was fined £400 after admitting driving without insurance in Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Lisa Alford, 53, of Wimbledon Park Road, Southsea, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Southbourne on January 6, 2019. She was fined £40 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Southbourne on January 6, 2019.

Bradley Ancsell, 24, of Old School Drive, Hayling Island, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.4ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Arundel on October 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Brendan Watt, 35, of Sherborne Road, Chichester, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Victoria Road, Worthing, on January 26, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jordan Jackson, 27, of Harold Close, Bognor Regis, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a knife at The Four Chestnuts pub in Chichester, on September 1, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester, on September 1, 2018.

Danny Reeves, 25, of Normans Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 6.5g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Arundel on September 11, 2018. He was fined £40 after admitting driving without due care and attention in Ford Road, Arundel, on September 11, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Reece Lindridge, 26, c/o Sack Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting asssaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Bognor Regis on January 13, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Corey Davies, 23, c/o Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £140 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harassment in Bognor Regis by sending approximately 100 unwanted messages between January 21 and 30, 2019. He was also given a restraining order.

Kieron Satturley, 38, of Westfield, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on January 31, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Demelza Stevens, 35, of Fagley Road, Bradford, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing seven wraps of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Bognor Regis on October 17, 2018.

