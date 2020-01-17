HM Courts Service: Results list for January 13 to 16, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 13 to 16, 2019.

Barry Wynn, 51, of Selsey Court, Hillfield Road, Selsey, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 28, 2019, and failing to comply with the curfew on November 27 and 28, 2019. The order will continue, with an additional 40 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 190 hours.

Jonathon Calleja, 53, of Ivydale Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (145mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Lakeside Holiday Park, Chichester, on January 3, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Zsanett Baranyai, 30, of Hampton Court, River Road, Littlehampton, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on December 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kym Debelle, 26, of Hearn Close, Tangmere, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tangmere Road, Tangmere, on June 21, 2019; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Tangmere on June 21, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He also admitted failing to stop when directed by a police officer regulating traffic from Tangmere Road to Bayley Road, Tangmere, no separate penalty.

Russell Carruthers, 42, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Fishbourne, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting stealing clothing and biscuits worth a total of £33 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on December 10, 2019.

Tibor Lanyi, 33, of St Richard’s Road, Westergate, was fined £95 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Westergate on July 28, 2019. He must pay a total of £150 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Westergate on July 28, 2019.

Donna Penfold, 41, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing eight bottles of spirits worth £147.32 from Marks & Spencer, Chichester, on November 14, 2019.

Steven Burch, 56, of Southview Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (83mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Fontwell service station on September 12, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Peter Palmer, 28, of Milling Road, Edgware, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on October 27, 2019.