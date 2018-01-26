HM Courts Service: Results list for January 16 to 25, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 16 to 25, 2018.

Edward Gitsham, 29, of Duck Lane, Midhurst, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Midhurst on January 1, 2018. He also admitted a second charge of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Midhurst on January 1, 2018, no separate penalty.

Miroslav Naus, 25, of Bedford Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting theft by employee, stealing nine pots of face cream worth £252 from The Body Shop, Rustington, on December 29, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

John Ruston, 56, of Southdown Close, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £250 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing meat worth £250 from Waitrose, Chichester, on October 1, 2017. He also admitted stealing meat worth £59.65 from Waitrose, Chichester, on November 5, 2017, no separate penalty.

Amber Stenner, 29, of Elbridge Crescent, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing a quantity of the class A drug diamorphine in Bognor Regis on October 30, 2017; and breaching a conditional discharge order. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jack Williams, 25, of Summer Hill Drive, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting harassment by repeatedly calling from a withheld number and making contact on Instragram from different accounts in Worthing between January 18, 2017, and April 30, 2017. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £300 costs.

Petrisor Caracuda, 27, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on October 4, 2017. He was given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Burstow, 39, of Roche Avenue, Rochford, was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a restraining order by making contact via social media in Billingshurst on December 6, 2017. He was jailed for eight weeks to run concurrently after admitting breaching a restraining order by making contact via social media in Billingshurst on December 7, 2017.

Michael Gilliam, 40, of Grayswood Road, Haslemere, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting unfair trading in Farnham on July 26, 2016, by selling a BMW 120 vehicle with a mileage of 116,000, when the true mileage was in excess of 186,000. He also admitted unfair trading in Goring on July 22, 2016, misleading customers by giving false information about the mileage when advertising the same BMW 120 vehicle, no separate penalty.

Direct Car Sales (Southern) Ltd, c/o Ripley Lane, West Horsley, was fined £3,000 and must pay £170 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting unfair trading in Goring on July 22, 2016, misleading customers by giving false information, advertising a BMW 120 vehicle with a mileage of 116,000, when the true mileage was in excess of 186,000. The company must pay £1,500 compensation, no separate penalty, after admitting unfair trading in Farnham on July 26, 2016, by selling the same BMW 120 vehicle with an incorrect odometer reading.